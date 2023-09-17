Gam Mayor Participates In Local And Regional Government Forum In New York

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 17 (Petra) - Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh participated in the Local and Regional Government Forum (LRGF), held at the United Nations headquarters in New York, aimed at announcing "serious" commitments to influence steps that foster sustainable development goals (SDG).
In his keynote speech, Shawarbeh lauded axis of Voluntary Local Reviews (VLRs), which seeks to improving performance and development at the domestic level, valuing efforts of the United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG) to support Amman, and their cooperation in accelerating SDG achievement.
Shawarbeh added that GAM's strategy for 2022-2026 was based on Royal directives, global SDG, and the citizens' needs, in line with Economic Modernization Vision (EMV), within four basic axes, primarily life quality and environment, transportation, traffic solutions and infrastructure, as well as investment and legislation.
GAM, he noted, supports efforts to implement SDG, improve quality of services and life of citizens, and provide comprehensive urban plans and strategies.
Shawarbeh indicated that Amman is the first Arab city to launch its first voluntary review, featuring achievements in six SDG, with the participation of 60 specialized bodies.
Additionally, he pointed to cooperation with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) , and UCLG and Middle East and West Asia Section (UCLG MEWA).
On its vision, he said GAM launched the sustainable e-transformation plan and the smart traffic management project, which made services 100% online, in addition to schemes to achieve gender equality and women empowerment.
On the ground, he noted GAM's priority seeks to move towards sustainable transport by operating Rapid Transit (BRT) Project, stressing Amman's commitment to continuing "true" work to push SDG in cooperation with all partners.
