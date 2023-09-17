Workshop Discusses Skill Gaps Among Nursing Workforce

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 17 (Petra) -- The Jordan Nursing Council (JNC) partnered with the Labour Market Oriented Vocational Education, Higher Education, and Training (MOVE-HET) project, which is funded by the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ), to hold a workshop to showcase the findings of two studies conducted by two academics from Jordanian universities.
The two studies were titled "Analysis of the Nursing Skills Gap" and "Follow-up of Nursing College Graduates 2017-2021".
During the workshop, the key gaps in nursing skills and competencies among nursing graduates as well as the variations in employing graduates across different sectors were discussed. The workshop drew recommendations from the two studies that targeted decision-makers in the nursing profession, nursing education leaders, and nursing directors in healthcare institutions.
The researchers found that a significant number of nursing graduates have gaps in their skills and knowledge, which mainly involve basic skills such as communication with patients, their families, and members of the healthcare team. Additionally, there appears to be a lack of leadership skills not only among recent graduates but also among those who are already working in the field.
Hani Nawafleh, the Secretary General of JNC, emphasized the significance of investing in nursing personnel by maintaining accurate and up-to-date information through a tailored information system. Institutions should work together to provide the necessary data to support decision-making and enhance the nursing labor market, he added.
Nawafleh said the JNC and GIZ are working together on a project to create a data system for the nursing profession that is connected to the labor market, which will will include essential information about nursing personnel in the Kingdom, such as their numbers and distribution.
The workshop was attended by deans of nursing faculties from public and private Jordanian universities, nursing directors from all health sectors and institutions, and representatives from related institutions.
