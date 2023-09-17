Public Holiday Announced For Prophet Mohammad's Birthday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 17 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday announced that all ministries, government departments and public institutions will observe a holiday marking Prophet Mohammad's birthday on Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, corresponding to the Rabi I 12th, 1445 on the Islamic calendar.
The circular exempted ministries and public institutions, the work nature of which calls for otherwise.
Khasawneh stressed in an official statement that all official institutions should contribute to highlighting this special occasion.
