House Committee Receives Palestinian Jabal Al-Mukaber Club Delegation

Amman, Sep. 17 (Petra) - Chairman of the Lower House Palestine Committee, MP Fayez Basbous, said the committee's action stances align with His Majesty King Abdullah II's position in supporting and empowering all Palestine's institutions to strengthen Palestinian people's steadfastness.
Basbmade the remarks during a meeting Sunday, with a delegation of the Palestinian Jabal Al-Mukaber Club, headed by its president, Abdullah Sarkhi, and the teams playing in the 2023–24 AFC Cup tournament.
The lawmaker said: "We are fully aware of the magnitude of the challenges and pressures facing the sports team, in light of the presence of an extremist Israeli government."
In addition, Basbstressed the "deep-rooted and strong" Jordanian-Palestinian relations, adding that Amman was picked as a home stadium, which affirms that Amman and Jerusalem are twins.
For their part, the committee's members wished success for Jabal Al-Mukaber Club in the Asian competitions to qualify for final play-offs in the tournament.
Meanwhile, Sarkhi said the delegation received a "warm" reception upon its arrival, praising the "firm" Jordanian position under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership towards the Palestinian issue.
