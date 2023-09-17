New Aseza Commissioners Take Oath Of Office Before Premier

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 17 (Petra) - Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday swore in newly-appointed members of the Council of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Dr. Ali Khalaf Bayadi and Dr. Ayman Abdullah Suleiman, after issuance of the Royal Decree approving their Council of Ministers' appointment decision.
The swearing-in comes in accordance with the provisions of Article (13) of ASEZA Law No. (32) of 2000 and its amendments.
The ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Prime Minister Affairs, Dr. Ibrahim Jazi, and ASEZA Chairman, Nayef Fayez.
