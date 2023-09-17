(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halperdeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the followingpanies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK)'s le to The J.M. Smucker. for $30.00 in cash and 0.03002 shares of J.M. Smuckermon stock for each share of Hostess Brandsmon stock. If you are a Hostess Brands shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW)'s le to GXO Logistics, Inc. for $7.50 per share in cash. If you are a PFSweb shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA)'s le to Cetera Holdings for $26.00 in cash per share. If you are an Avantax shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Shareholders are euraged tontact the firm free of charge to diss their legal rights and options. Please call Danieldeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email or .
Halperdeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud andrporate minduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementingrporate reforms and rvering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
