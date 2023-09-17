Eu Voices Concern Over Withdrawal Of Iaea Inspectors From Iran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- The European Union Sunday expressed "high concern" by the report of the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, on Saturdayآ's decision by Iran to withdraw the official designation of several experienced IAEA inspectors to monitor and verify its nuclear programme.
"Particularly worrying is the direct and severe impact of this decision on the Agencyآ's ability to conduct its verification activities, which includes the monitoring of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA)," said lead EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Peter Stano, in a statement.
The EU urged Iran to reconsider its decision without delay. (end)
