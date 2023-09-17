Sahel App Reaches 21 Mln Transaction Since Its Launch - Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Minister of State For Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Affairs Fahad Al-Shuala announced Sunday that "Sahel" government application executed 21 million transaction since it's launch two years ago.
Speaking to KUNA, the minister affirmed that the constant support of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and relentless pursuit to activate the government work plan via digital services had progressed in providing electronic services via government digital channels
"Sahel" application recorded 21.7 million electronic services by 1.4 million users,
Al-Shuala added.
The minister pointed out that (334) electronic services are available in "Sahel" presented by (34) government entities, praising the efforts of Sahel team and all government institutions that are providing electronic services which enhances the transition to a comprehensive government digital technology.
