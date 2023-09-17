Child Killed In Shooting Incident In Colombo

A 6-year-old child was killed in a shooting incident in Colombo today, the Police said.

The child sustained injuries when gunmen opened fire near the Maligakanda Magistrate's Court.

The gunmen had reportedly opened fire targeting a three-wheeler.

The 6-year-old girl sustained injuries in the shooting incident and was admitted to hospital.

The Polie said the child succumbed to her injuries in hospital. (Colombo Gazette)