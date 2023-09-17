EU lifts Ban on Ukrainian grain imports amidst member disagreement

(MENAFN) Earlier this week, the European Union (EU) made the decision to lift a temporary moratorium on the import of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds, a move that has revealed divisions among the eastern member states of the bloc. While some have expressed support for the decision, others have adamantly declared their intention to defy the EU's directive.



To understand the origins of this ban, we must turn back to the situation earlier this year. Several EU member states had raised significant concerns over the substantial influx of inexpensive agricultural products from Ukraine. They argued that urgent action was needed to safeguard their local markets from potential destabilization caused by the inflow of competitively priced Ukrainian produce. In response to these concerns, the European Commission (EC) implemented what it termed "exceptional and temporary preventive measures on imports" of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds into five specific member states. This action was taken to alleviate the impact of plummeting prices that had been observed in neighboring EU countries.



Under this temporary ban, Ukrainian agricultural products were permitted to transit through EU member states but were not allowed to be sold or warehoused within their borders. Initially set to conclude in June, the ban was subsequently extended, remaining in effect through mid-September.

MENAFN17092023000045015682ID1107084262