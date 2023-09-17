Carrefour's campaign exposes "shrinkflation" by product suppliers

(MENAFN) In a rather unconventional move, the French supermarket giant, Carrefour, initiated a campaign this week aimed at alerting and educating its customers about the phenomenon of "shrinkflation." This distinctive campaign unfolded both within Carrefour's physical stores and on its digital platform, where products now bear stickers that explicitly identify and publicly call out suppliers who have resorted to reducing the weight or volume of their products, all while keeping the prices unchanged.



The term "shrinkflation," sometimes referred to as package downsizing, signifies a practice adopted by manufacturers to trim costs without diminishing their sales figures. It involves the subtle reduction in the size or quantity of a product while maintaining its price point. This allows manufacturers to safeguard their profit margins while seemingly providing the same product to consumers.



Carrefour, France's second-largest grocery chain, made a notable statement by highlighting 26 specific products within its stores through the use of labels that boldly declare, "This product has seen its volume or weight fall and the effective price by the supplier rise." This transparent approach aims to empower consumers with information about these changes and fosters a sense of accountability among suppliers who may have employed such tactics.

