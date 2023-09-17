Sri Lanka Bowled Out For 50 In Asia Cup Final

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 final played against India in Colombo.

The Sri Lankans won the toss and elected to bat first in a packed R. PremadStadium.

After a delayed start because of rain, the Sri Lankans lost wickets at regular intervals, including 4 wickets in one over.

Mohammed Siraj became the first Indian bowler to pick four wickets in an over in an ODI.

First, he dismissed opener Pathum Nissanka, thanks to a brilliant catch by Ravindra Jadeja at backward point. Next, Siraj trapped the in-form Sadeera Samarawickrama lbw with the third ball of the over.

On the very next delivery, he tempted Charith Asalanka to drive the ball straight into the safe grasp of Ishan Kishan.

After being hit for a boundary in the penultimate ball of the over, Siraj returned with another beauty, catching Dhananjaya de Silva behind the stumps.

Mohammed Siraj finished with 6 wickets for 21 runs in 7 overs. (Colombo Gazette)