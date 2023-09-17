Water Level In Zaporizhzhia Npp Cooling Pond Grows To 15.95 M - Energoatom

The National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"As of 12:00 on September 17, a slight increase in the water level in the cooling pond was recorded. Currently, it is at 15.95 m," the report says.

According to Energoatom, despite Russia's blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP dam, the situation remains stable and under control.

The water level in the "hot" channel of the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant, from which the ZNPP pond is fed if necessary, is currently at 16.77 meters, in the "cold" channel - 10.75 meters.

The company noted that the water level in both channels almost does not drop significantly, and the indicators no longer depend on the Kakhovka reservoir destroyed by the Russian forces.

It is stressed that ZNPP power units have not been operating since September 2022, therefore, active evaporation of water from the cooling pond has not occurred since then.

As reported, on September 15-16, the water level in the Zaporizhzhia NPP cooling pond reached 15.94 m.

The water level in the "hot" channel of the Zaporizhzhia TPP was at 16.70 m. In the "cold" channel, the water level reached 10.84 m.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov