'Pre-Historic Tell Es-Sultan' Site On World Heritage List: Unesco

Jericho, Palestinian Territories: The United Nations' cultural organisation inscribed the "pre-historic site of Tell es-Sultan" located near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho on its World Heritage List on Sunday, UNEsaid.

The decision, which was posted by the organisation on X, formerly Twitter, was taken at UNESCO's 45th world heritage committee meeting held in Riyadh.

"The property proposed for nomination is the prehistoric archaeological site of Tell es-Sultan, located outside the antique site of Jericho," UNESCO's assistant director general, Ernesto Ottone, said at a session held to inscribe the site.

The site was inscribed following a three-year candidacy "during which no state party raised any objections", he said.

UNESCO's listing shows that the Tell es-Sultan site is "an integral part of the diverse Palestinian heritage of exceptional human value", Palestinian tourism minister Rula Maayah, who was attending the meeting in Riyadh, said in a statement.

Given Tell es-Sultan's "importance as the oldest fortified city in the world... it deserves to be a World Heritage Site," she said.

Tell es-Sultan, which predates Egypt's pyramids, is an oval-shaped tell, or mound, located in the Jordan Valley that contains the prehistoric deposits of human activity.

"A permanent settlement had emerged here by the 9th to 8th millennium BC due to the fertile soil of the oasis and easy access to water," UNEsaid on its website.

UNEsaid the "skulls and statues found on the site" testify to cultic practices among the neolithic population that lived there, while the early bronze age archaeological material shows signs of urban planning.

The Tell es-Sultan site has been under excavation for over a century and bills itself as the oldest continuously inhabited settlement on the planet, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Tell es-Sultan is the fourth Palestinian site to be listed on UNESCO's world heritage list, alongside the Church of the Nativity and the Old City of Hebron.