Siraj Bags Six As India Dismiss Sri Lanka For 50 In Asia Cup Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Colombo: Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj claimed six wickets including four in one over, as India skittled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 50 in the Asia Cup final on Sunday.
Sri Lanka were bowled out in 15.2 overs after they elected to bat first in Colombo, but Siraj wreaked havoc with figures of 6-21.
MENAFN17092023000063011010ID1107084020
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.