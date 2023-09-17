Sheikha Moza Meets Turkiye's First Lady

New York: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and UN Sustainable Development Goal Advocate, met here on Sunday with Turkiye's First Lady HE Emine Erdogan.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of topics of common interest, pertaining to the efforts made towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

At the end of the meeting, Her Highness voiced commitment to the "Zero Waste" agreement, which falls within the initiative led by Turkiye's First Lady, with the aim of reducing the harmful effects of waste on the environment, and was approved by the United Nations within the framework of plans for sustainable development and combating climate change.

