Gazprom delivers arctic LNG shipment to China amidst sanctions

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Russian energy giant Gazprom has successfully completed its inaugural liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) to China. This move comes as Moscow seeks to bolster its utilization of the Arctic corridor, particularly in light of Western sanctions imposed on the nation. The LSEG financial information company reported this milestone delivery.



The Gazprom-operated Velikiy Novgorod tanker embarked on its journey to China on August 14, carrying a cargo of LNG sourced from the Portovaya LNG plant situated in the Baltic Sea. After weeks at sea, the tanker has now reached its destination at the Tangshan Caofeidian terminal, located in China's Hebei province.



Russia's strategic vision involves transforming the NSR, a shipping route traversing the Arctic Ocean along the country's northern coastline, into a prominent and efficient maritime pathway connecting East Asia with Europe. In pursuit of this ambition, Russia is channeling substantial investments into enhancing the infrastructure along the NSR.



The successful delivery of LNG via the NSR signifies Russia's determination to leverage the Arctic route's potential, even in the face of economic sanctions imposed by Western nations. By capitalizing on the NSR's geographical advantages as the shortest passage between East Asia and Europe, Moscow aims to assert its position in the global energy market while reducing dependency on traditional shipping routes. This pioneering achievement highlights the continued strategic significance of the Arctic region in Russia's economic and geopolitical considerations.

