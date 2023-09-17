Italian firms seek to reenter Russian market despite sanctions

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the president of the Association of Italian Entrepreneurs in Russia (GIM Unimpresa), Vittorio Torrembini, has expressed the desire of several Italian corporations to re-establish their presence in the Russian market. This statement comes in the wake of Western sanctions that compelled numerous Italian businesses to exit the Russian market. Torrembini's remarks were made during an interview with the Izvestia news outlet, where he shed light on the adverse consequences of these sanctions on Italy's trade with Russia.



Since February 2022, when the United States, the European Union, and their allies initiated a series of sanctions against Moscow in response to the Ukraine conflict, Italy has witnessed a significant decline in its exports to Russia. The figures indicate a substantial drop of approximately 35% in Italian exports to the Russian market during this period.



This move by Italian corporations signifies their resilience and commitment to exploring opportunities in the Russian market, despite the challenging geopolitical climate. The sanctions imposed on Russia have undoubtedly disrupted international business relationships, but the willingness of Italian enterprises to return to this market is indicative of their confidence in the long-term potential it holds.



The situation highlights the complex interplay of economic interests, geopolitical tensions, and the determination of businesses to adapt and overcome obstacles. As these Italian companies consider re-entry into Russia, they may need to navigate a landscape of evolving sanctions and diplomatic relations, making their journey back into the Russian market a delicate and strategic endeavor.

MENAFN17092023000045015682ID1107084013