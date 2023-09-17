Registration For Upcoming Hajj Season Begins On September 20

Doha, Qatar: Registration for the upcoming Hajj season will commence soon stated the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs in a press conference today.

The registration, for citizens and residents, will begin at 8am on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, and will take place through the hajj.gov.qa website. The registration period will span an entire month, concluding on October 20, 2023.

Following this, electronic sorting and approval processes will begin in November.



The Ministry stated that the early announcement of registration was intended to allow Hajj tour operators (Hamlat) to finalise their contracts with Saudi companies and enhance services for pilgrims.

Speaking about the Hajj quota allocatted by the Saudi authorities, the official said that it is 4,400 pilgrims, with the registration open to everyone, whether Qatari or resident.

For Qataris, the citizen must be at least 16 years old, with the possibility of adding five companions.

Meanwhile the Gulf citizen who is at least 18 years old have the option of including only one companion. Additionally, they need to possess a Qatari ID number.

Residents must meet the requirements of being a minimum of 40 years old and have maintained a residency in the country for a period of no less than 10 years. They are allowed to add only one companion.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj made public the allocation of quotas for varicountries for the Hajj season on June 30. Additionally, they initiated the electronic registration pathway for pilgrims and campaigns.