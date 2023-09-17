Jordanian Family Missing Following Flood-Induced Home Collapse In Libya

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 17 (Petra) -- A Jordanian family is now unaccounted for following the recent catastrophic floods that led to the collapse of their residence in the Libyan city of Derna, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.
The official spokesperson for the ministry, Sinan Majali, said the Ministry's Operations Center Unit was Saturday alerted by a fellow Jordanian citizen based in Libya about the incident.
Upon immediate follow-up, the Operations Center Unit reached out to a kin of the missing family, comprising six members. The relative verified that there has been a break in communication with the family since the devastating floods.
Majali emphasized that through the combined efforts of the Operations Center Unit and the Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Tunisia, they are in continuliaison with the relevant Libyan authorities to ascertain the whereabouts and well-being of the family, he added.
In light of the ongoing situation, Majali has once again urged all Jordanian citizens in Libya to remain vigilant and to reach out for any necessary assistance. They can contact:
Operations Center Unit in the Ministry: (00962795497777).
Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Tunisia:
(0021628585111)
(0021627111009)
(0021650474482)
(0021671780875)
Email:
