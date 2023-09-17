Jordan, Oman Discuss Media Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 17 (Petra) - Minister of Government Communication Faisal Shboul welcomed President of the Omani Journalists Association Muhammad Al-Araimi on Sunday for talks over cooperation.
During the meeting, which members of the Association attended, Shboul emphasized the significance of enhancing the media sector's relations between the two nations by signing memorandums of understanding between official media institutions and organizing media delegations' exchange visits.
Highlighting the importance of boosting media partnerships with Jordan, Al-Araimi acknowledged the obstacles confronting the media industry, such as the drop in the advertising market, where social media platforms have gained the biggest market share, and emphasized the significance of keeping up with artificial intelligence technologies, which may eventually replace human workers in the media sector.
MENAFN17092023000117011021ID1107083987
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.