Entrepreneurship Incubator Launches Grant Program In Irbid To Support Business Start-Ups

Irbid, Sep. 17 ( Petra)-- In a bid to foster economic growth and empower aspiring entrepreneurs, the entrepreneurship incubator affiliated with "Jordan Start" company has announced the launch of a grant program for business ventures in northern city of Irbid.
This initiative, funded by the Jordanian-Syrian Education Program and the European Union, aims to provide financial support to small and micro business projects.
Irbid governor Radwan Atoum emphasized the program's importance in improving economic conditions for both Syrian refugees and host communities.
Targeting Syrian refugees benefiting from the services of the National Aid Fund and the Tkiyet Um Ali, the grants, valued up to JD10,000, offer a significant opportunity for business development, he said.
Additionally, Atoum highlighted that the application process for availing the grants will commence this evening through the company's official website.
