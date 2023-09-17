U.S. Senators Call On Biden To Send Long-Range Atacms Missiles To Ukraine

The text of the letter was published on the website of one of the senators, Tom Cotton, Ukrinform reports.

“We write to urge you to immediately send MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine.

Additional delay will only further undermine U.S. national security interests and extend this conflict,” wrote politicians Tom Cotton, Roger Wicker, Susan Collins, and Lindsey Graham.

The letter says that providing ATACMS would enable Ukraine to strike key Russian logistics and communications targets as well as cruise missile and drone launch sites within Russian-occupied Ukraine.



“In particular, the longer-range unitary warhead variant of ATACMS should be sent without delay.

Providing these weapons to Ukraine would maximize the likelihood of success in its current counteroffensive and follow-on operations.

ATACMS could also augment Ukraine's ability to destroy Russian defensive formations,” the senators said.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. President Joseph Biden is considering recommendations of the State Department and the Pentagon regarding the supply of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine and is expected to make a final decision soon.

