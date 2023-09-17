Iaea Condemns Iran's Decision To Remove Inspectors

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Sept 17 (KUNA) - Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi strongly condemned Iran's decision to withdraw the designation of several experienced Agency inspectors assigned to conduct verification activities in Iran under the NPT Safeguards Agreement, as Iran informed him of the decision.
In a statement, Grossi revealed that Iran informed him of its decision, and that this follows a previrecent withdrawal of the designation of another experienced Agency inspector for Iran.
This decision indicates that Iran has effectively removed about one third of the core group of the Agency's most experienced inspectors designated for Iran, Grossi added.
These inspectors are among the most experienced Agency experts with unique knowledge in enrichment technology and have conducted essential verification work at the enrichment facilities in Iran which are under Agency safeguards.
Grossi noted that this measure, while formally permitted by the NPT Safeguards Agreement, has been exercised by Iran in a manner that affects in a direct and severe way the ability of the IAEA to conduct effectively its inspections in Iran.
Grossi said that this is disproportionate and unprecedented unilateral measure which affects the normal planning and conduct of Agency verification activities in Iran and openly contradicts the cooperation that should exist between the Agency and Iran.
He affirmed that this profoundly regrettable decision by Iran is another step in the wrong direction and constitutes an unnecessary blow to an already strained relationship between the IAEA and Iran in the implementation of the NPT Safeguards Agreement.
Without effective cooperation, trust will continue to be elusive and the Agency will not be in a position to discharge effectively its verification mandate in Iran and provide credible assurances that nuclear material and activities in Iran are for peaceful purposes, said Grossi, adding that their experience demonstrates that shutting out Agency inspectors affects essential verification mandate and is not the way of working in a cooperative manner.
Grossi called upon the Iranian Government to reconsider its decision and to return to a path of cooperation with the Agency at the earliest opportunity to correct course and work with the Agency for the complete clarification of the outstanding safeguards issues. (end)
