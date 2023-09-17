Fourteen Killed After Plane Crashes In Amazon

Fourteen people have been killed in a plane crash during bad weather in the Brazilian Amazon on Saturday.

The small propeller plane was nearing the end of its 400km (248 mile) trip between Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state, and the remote jungle town of Barcelos when it went down.

Officials said all those on board – 12 passengers and two crew – were killed in the crash.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the incident.

Amazonas state security secretary VinicAlmeida said initial information suggested the plane crashed after running out of runway when it descended into Barcelos during heavy rain and low visibility.

Brazilian news site G1 reported that the plane was an EMB-110, a twin-engine turboprop manufactured by Brazilian aircraft-maker Embraer.

According to G1, the plane's owner, ManAerotáxi, said the aircraft and its crew met all the necessary requirements to be flying.

“Our teams have been on the ground responding since the moment of the crash to provide the necessary support,” Amazonas Governor Wilson Lima wrote on X (formerly Twitter) following the crash.

“My solidarity and prayers to the victims' family and friends.”

The mayor of Barcelos, Edson de Paula Rodrigues Mendes, told CNN the plane was chartered by a businessman who works locally in game fishing.

Mr Mendes said the passengers were friends from other parts of Brazil who were involved in the sport.

Officials said the victims' bodies would be taken to Manfor formal identification.

Barcelos is a popular tourist destination as it lies close to several national parks.

September is considered to be the start of the peak fishing season in Amazonas. The state is especially known for its varispecies of ornamental fish such as tucunaré – also known as peacock bass. (BBC)