Governor Abbott Announces Over $2.95 Million In Grants To Dallas-Area Veteran Organizations

TEXAS, September 15 - September 15, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 15 Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) grants totaling over $2.95 million were awarded to 15 Dallas-area organizations as part of the Texas Veterans Commission's (TVC) Big Check Tour . Presented today by TVC, the funding will provide services to over 2,100 Texas veterans and their families in 30 North Texas counties.



“From clinical counseling to peer support services, these Fund for Veterans' Assistance grants will help thousands of veterans and their families in North Texas access critical resources and support they need,” said Governor Abbott.“Texas is proud to support our veterans, and partnerships like those between the Texas Veterans Commission and organizations will help ensure our nation's heroes and their families continue to prosper for generations to come. Texas will always support the brave men and women who answered the call to protect our state and our nation.”



“Texas is the top state that veterans choose to stay or relocate, and that's because of all the opportunities available for them and their families,” said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner.“TVC is dedicated to ensuring veterans receive the benefits they earned, and these grants will help Dallas-area veterans thrive with vital support services.”



TVC Vice Chair and Air Force veteran Kimberlee Shaneyfelt presented the grants at Dallas City Hall. Fund presentations will continue through the first weeks of October in Abilene, El Paso, Edinburg, San Marcos, and New Braunfels.



The FVA grants awarded on Friday include:



Baylor Scott & White Research Institute: a $300,000 grant for clinical counseling

Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star: a $100,000 grant for support services

Citizens Development Center: a $235,000 grant for employment support

City of Dallas: a $50,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court

Collin County: a $400,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court

Dallas County: a $300,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court

Ellis County: a $110,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court

eQuest: a $95,000 grant for clinical counseling

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Garland: a $500,000 grant for home modification

Homeless Veterans Services of Dallas: a $100,000 grant for referral services

Jake E's Riding Round Up: a $135,000 grant for clinical counseling

Marriage Management Consultants: a $75,000 grant for peer support services

NPower: a $300,000 grant for Employment Support

The Salvation Army Sherman Corps: a $100,000 grant for financial assistance American GI Forum of North Texas: a $150,000 grant for financial assistance



Funding for these grants is primarily generated by the Texas Lottery Commission's games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers' licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.



Veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at tvc.texas.gov/grants/assistance/

