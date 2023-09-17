Governor Abbott Appoints De Luca To Governor's Commission For Women

TEXAS, September 15 - September 15, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Angelique De Luca to the Governor's Commission for Women for a term set to expire on December 31, 2023. Governor Abbott has charged the Commission with developing a strategy and implementation plan to help make Texas the number one state for women-owned businesses and to address human trafficking. Housed within the Office of the Governor, the Governor's Commission for Women specializes in outreach, education, research, and referral services.

Angelique De Luca of Fort Worth is the founder and CEO of Four Falling Stars Productions. She is vice chair of the Lone Star Film Festival, member of the Screen Actors Guild of America, Women Steering Business, and the Heritage Land Bank, and former member of the Texas Christian University (TCU) Chancellor's Advisory Council. She is an advisor for the TCU film school and volunteers for the Fort Worth Country Day School and Colonial Kids for a Cause. Additionally, she is a former board member of KinderFrog's at TCU and Baby2Baby. De Luca attended Schreiner University.