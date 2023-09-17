Flash News: Okx Wallet Web Extension Now Supports Gains Associates

OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Supports Gains Associates

The OKX Wallet web extension has integrated with Gains Associates, one of the world's first decentralized VC, allowing anyone who holds $GAINS to invest in the crypto unicorns of tomorrow. With over 6 years of experience and several successful deals like Avalanche or Quant Network, Gains Associates is removing the barriers of entry to investing.

GAINS stands for Group Action Is Never Small, embodying the collaboration spirit which is the essence of blockchain and decentralization. Everyone gets the opportunity to invest while projects get long term support from a strong community.

To access Gains Associates, users simply need to:

1. Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)

2. Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one

3. Connect their OKX Wallet to Gains Associates via web extension



OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.



For more information, please visit the Support Cente .