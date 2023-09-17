Death Toll Soars To 11,300 As Flooding Ravages Libya

Image/AFP.

The devastating aftermath of Storm Daniel in northeastern Libya has left a trail of destruction and human tragedy in its wake. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has reported that the coastal city of Derna is reeling from the disaster, with at least 11,300 people confirmed dead and an additional 10,100 individuals still unaccounted for.

This humanitarian crisis underscores the urgent need for international aid and assistance to support the affected population as they grapple with the immense loss and uncertainty caused by this catastrophic natural disaster.

The heart-wrenching statistics reveal the magnitude of the catastrophe as families search for their missing loved ones amidst the rubble and devastation left behind by Storm Daniel. As the world comes together to extend a helping hand to the people of Derna, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of disaster preparedness and international cooperation in the face of such devastating events.

Tragic consequences have unfolded due to widespread flooding in the country, with an estimated death toll of 170 individuals and over 40,000 people forced out of their homes, as reported by the United Nations, drawing from the most recent data provided by the International Organization for Migration.

The toll of this disaster is poised to climb further as search-and-rescue teams tirelessly work to locate and aid survivors.

Reports indicate that thousands of displaced individuals are increasingly at risk of

landmines and explosive remnants of war (ERW) due to recent flooding, which has

moved these hazards to areas that were previously clear of them.

Meanwhile, UNICEF has reported that nearly 300,000 children exposed to Typhoon Daniel face heightened diarrhoea, cholera, dehydration, and malnutrition risks.

Simultaneously, the National Disease Control Centre has poisoned at least 55 children from consuming contaminated water in Derna.

The need for humanitarian assistance, especially in Derna, has grown, where urgent multi-sectoral aid is required to save lives and alleviate suffering. Despite thousands of injured individuals needing medical help, Derna's medical facilities are limited due to staff shortages and a lack of essential equipment, medications, and supplies.

Meanwhile, the city is also grappling with severe water shortages, as water networks will likely no longer operational in many areas.