US redirects millions in army help to Taiwan

(MENAFN) Washington intends to suppress some of the external army help assigned for Egypt and send it to other nations, a news agency stated on Thursday, quoting sources adjacent to the issue.



Based on the source, the Biden management has informed Congress that it is going to suppress USD85 million in army help from Egypt, which had been made provisional on the freeing of political inmates. In its place, this cash is going to allegedly be redirected to Taiwan as well as Lebanon, with USD55 million allocated to Taipei as the other USD30 million to Beirut.



The news agency also stated that some United States legislators are trying to suppress an extra USD235 million in provisional aid between calls to discipline Cairo for unproven human-rights violations.



The previous month, a collection of 11 Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee asked the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to suppress the complete USD320 millions of provisional help for Cairo.



