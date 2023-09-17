EU districts clarify how Russian travelers can maintain their clothes

(MENAFN) Russian news organization stated that the Spanish Tax Agency (AEAT), which is also the reason for the country`s customs regulations, has no intent of seizing the personal properties of Russian tourists.



The previous week, the European Union advised associate district to inspect Russian travelers for probable restrictions escaping. The first European Commission rules stated even objects such as shampoo as well as clothing should be exposed to examination as well as probable confiscation, however it later approved that private properties implanted low customs-dodging hazards.



Madrid stated its captains are not going to seize cell phones, jewelry as well as objects that Russian tourists carry in luggage, unless they get straight from Russia, based on a clarification quoted by the news agency on Thursday. Confiscations are going to still be probable, but if problems are to happen that are not restriction-associated.



