Air Force Commander Shows How Missiles Were Shot Down In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk showed how soldiers of the Air Command South repelled another missile attack by Russian troops on Odregion.
The commander shared the relevant video on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"... the morning combat work of the Air Command South soldiers against ruscist cruise missiles! September 17, 2023. Odesa," he wrote.
Oleshchuk thanked the soldiers for the work done.
As Ukrinform reported, on the night of September 17, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-launched missiles and Shahed-136/131 combat drones.
The Defense Forces intercepted 12 enemy air targets. A civilian enterprise in Odregion was hit.
