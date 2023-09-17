Air Defenses Destroyed Four Russian Missiles, Six Combat Drone In South

The Air Command South said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

In particular, four Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and two Shahed-136/131 combat drones were destroyed by the defense forces of the Air Command South over Odregion, and three Shahed-136/131 drones over Mykolaiv region.

Another kamikaze drone of the mentioned type was shot down over Mykolaiv region by soldiers of another unit of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of September 17, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-launched missiles and Shahed-136/131 combat drones.

Russian missiles and drones targeted primarily the south of Odregion.

The Defense Forces destroyed 12 enemy air targets. A civilian enterprise in Odregion was hit.