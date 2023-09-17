Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Interior Minister, Dm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Sunday Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Crown Prince also met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Sabah earlier today. (end)
