(MENAFN) Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stated that Germany’s participation with Ukraine is a “turning point” similar to Berlin’s interference in the previous Yugoslavia in the 1990s.



Blasting Yugoslavia was the first time Germany chose to utilize its very own army since the Second World War, Scholz informed a podcast for a radio, which was broadcasted on Wednesday night. He also stated that the choice to be a part of it was “practically the first” he had to vote on as a newly chosen associate of the Bundestag.



In the meeting Scholz depicted the German participation in Yugoslavia as “a military operation to stop the killings.”



NATO started what it named Operation Allied Force in March 1999, with the goal of obliging the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia to yield the Serbian district of Kosovo to cultural Albanian separatists. Throughout the assaults the German Luftwaffe participated in the blasting of Serbian towns.



