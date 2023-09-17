Councilmember Stewart To Host“Buckets & Beats” Youth Block Party In Silver Spring

MARYLAND, September 17 - For Immediate Release: Friday, September 15, 2023

From the Office of Councilmember Kate Stewart







ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 15, 2023 - On Friday, Sept. 22 from 2 to 7 p.m. Councilmember Kate Stewart will host an event aimed at bringing local youth together through sports and the arts. The“Buckets & Beats: Silver Spring Youth Block Party” is hosted jointly with the Silver Spring Regional Services Office. Paul Monteiro, the Maryland State Secretary of the Department of Service and Civic Innovation, will also be in attendance as a special guest.

“Silver Spring has so much to offer, and we want to make sure our young people aren't forgotten,” said Councilmember Stewart, whose District 4 encompasses Silver Spring.“The goal of this event is to bring together our community and find ways to productively engage with our young people, especially those who may not have engaged with existing programming.”

The event will include activities for young people of all ages, including a three-on-three basketball tournament (sign up here ), a pop-up skate park with an instructor, mural painting, skateboard decorating and professional DJs provided by Radio One.

This positive youth engagement event is made possible thanks to many community partners.

What: Buckets & Beats: The Silver Spring Youth Block Party

When: Friday, Sept. 22 from 2 to 7 p.m.

Where: Veterans Plaza, 1 Veterans Place Silver Spring, MD 20910

