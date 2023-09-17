Council President Glass To Host Media Availability On Monday, Sept. 18 At 1:30 P.M.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
MARYLAND, September 17 - For Immediate Release: Friday, September 15, 2023
ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 15, 2023 - On Monday, Sept. 18 at 1:30 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to discuss the upcoming Council vote on the Safe Streets Act and other Council matters.
The Safe Streets Act, led by Glass, has the goal of eliminating pedestrian deaths by 2030 and is the largest pedestrian safety package since the adoption of Vision Zero.
The Council president's media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media.
# # # Release ID: 23-293
Media Contact: Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832
Categories: Evan Glass
