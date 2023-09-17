US broadens sanctions on Russia, expanding list of individuals, companies

(MENAFN) In a move signaling a further escalation of Ukraine-related sanctions, US authorities have expanded their restrictive measures against Russia. The updated blacklist, released by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) within the US Treasury, now includes an additional 20 individuals and over 100 companies. This expansion of sanctions underscores the ongoing tensions between the United States and Russia, driven by the Ukraine conflict.



Among the entities newly targeted by these sanctions are prominent Russian automakers, such as AvtoVAZ, Moskvich, GAZ Group, and Sollers. Additionally, state-owned road company Avtodor and Transmashholding, the country's largest manufacturer of locomotives and rail equipment, have also been included. Notably, Ak Bars Bank, a leading regional universal lender in Russia, finds itself among the newly sanctioned entities.



Furthermore, the measures have taken aim at specific individuals, including the former president of Transmashholding, Andrey Bokarev, and the head of the Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company, Iskander Makhmudov. These individuals have had their US-based assets frozen, and all transactions involving them within the United States have been blocked as part of the sanctions.



This expansion of sanctions by the US government highlights its commitment to applying economic pressure on Russia as a response to the ongoing Ukraine crisis. It adds to a growing list of restrictive measures that seek to exert influence and promote compliance with international norms, while also signaling the US's willingness to utilize economic sanctions as a tool of foreign policy in the context of its relationship with Russia.

