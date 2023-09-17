Pelosi declares US vice leader ‘doesn’t do much’

(MENAFN) Previous United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has declared that the nation`s vice leader isn’t allowed to do much. Her remarks came in reply to an inquiry regrading whether present VP Kamala Harris was the compatible fit for Joe Biden in the next year`s United States presidential elections.



Talking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, Pelosi was questioned to provide her take on Harris as well as her act in the White House. In reply, the congresswoman advertised Harris’s political insight as well as convincing skills.



“But do you think she is the best running mate, though?” Cooper questioned. Pelosi replied that the only matter that is considerable was for Joe Biden to believe her to be, saying that Harris was “very politically astute” as well as “consistent with the president’s values.”



Pelosi stated “she’s the vice president of the United States. And people say to me, ‘Well why isn’t she doing this or that?’ I say, ‘Because she’s the vice president.’ That’s the job description. You don’t do that much.”



