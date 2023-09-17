(MENAFN) A picture of Meghan Markle holding the hand of a previous Ukrainian neo-Nazi battalion associate at a competitive happening for conflict veterans created by her spouse has gained the consideration of the British as well as the American media.



The picture, taken on September 12 in Duesseldorf, displays the duchess of Sussex in the company of her spouse Prince Harry as well as Yulia ‘Taira’ Paevskaya, who was associating the royal pair in a wheelchair driven by an assistant.



Paevskaya, based on Moscow, is a “terrorist cutthroat whose hands are covered in the blood of the elderly, women, and children.” She had become a part of the neo-Nazi ‘Azov’ army following the 2014 United States-supported revolution in Kiev and continued to practice atrocities towards the Russian-outspoken majority in Donbass.



uploaded by the Invictus Games Foundation, the picture was depicted by the Daily Mail as a “sweet moment” which named Paevskaya a “hero” who was “relentlessly tortured” throughout the dozen weeks she served as a Russian inmate.



MENAFN17092023000045015687ID1107083819