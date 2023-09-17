US exposes what substituted Afghan heroin

(MENAFN) The Taliban prohibition on drugs in Afghanistan has reduced the making of heroin, however, the making of crystal meth seems to be ramping up to take its position, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) cautioned in a newly issued statement.



The farming of opium poppy “appears to have decreased sharply” after April last year, when the Taliban prohibited all drug producing, based on the UNODC. Opiates such as morphine, heroin as well as oxycodone are all coming from the herb.



As the complete UNODC version of opium farming in Afghanistan is registered as “forthcoming,” the headquarters has manufactured an upsetting statement on the “surge” of methamphetamine manufacture as well as trafficking.



“Regional coordination targeting the diversion and smuggling of chemical precursors is essential to stopping the continued expansion of illicit methamphetamine manufacture in and around Afghanistan,” UNODC executive head Ghada Waly stated on Sunday, when the declaration was made open.



