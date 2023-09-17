International Energy Agency warns of potential severe oil supply shortage

(MENAFN) The International Energy Agency (IEA) issued a stark warning on Wednesday, cautioning that the global oil markets could confront their most significant supply shortage in over a decade by the end of this year. This looming crisis is primarily attributed to the extended production cuts undertaken by major oil-producing nations, notably Saudi Arabia and Russia, and it could have far-reaching implications for the energy industry and beyond.



The IEA highlighted the risk of a "significant supply shortfall," which has the potential to trigger considerable price volatility in oil markets due to inadequate global inventories. It anticipates that the second half of the year could see a deficit of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) as a result of Moscow and Riyadh's joint decision to prolong their export and output cuts throughout this year. This move, aimed at stabilizing oil prices, may inadvertently lead to a situation where demand surpasses supply, putting upward pressure on prices and creating economic ripples worldwide.



Furthermore, a separate report from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Tuesday echoed these concerns, suggesting that the supply shortfall could swell to a staggering 3.3 million bpd during the fourth quarter if OPEC+ leaders continue with their production curtailments. This sobering assessment underscores the potential severity of the situation and raises questions about the global energy landscape, highlighting the delicate balance that oil-producing nations must strike between managing supply and ensuring price stability in a rapidly changing world.

