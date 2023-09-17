NASA declares no proof of ‘extraterrestrial’ guests

(MENAFN) A panel of self-governing experts as well as specialists missioned by NASA with investigating the roots of many statements of detections of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, identified as UAP or UFOs, stated on Thursday that no proof has been detected to propose that mysterious illuminations in the sky are proof of guests from a different world.



But at a media conference at the space organization`s base in Washington, DC, NASA expert Dan Evans confessed that the “presence of UAP raises serious concerns about the safety of our skies” and that it is of most significance to decide if “these phenomena pose any potential risks to airspace safety.”



The 16-individaul panel was assembled by the organization in 2022 between a wave of community attentiveness in the matter, especially after the United States administration released a trove of clips seeming to display many unknown items doing a physics-challenging moves, frequently without any apparent ways of force.



MENAFN17092023000045015687ID1107083813