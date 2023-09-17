Montgomery County Council To Hold Public Hearings On Sept. 19 And 26, 2023

MARYLAND, September 17 - For Immediate Release: Friday, September 15, 2023

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

Spending Affordability Guidelines for the FY25 Capital Budget and the FY25-FY30 Capital Improvements Program . These guidelines are to be based on how much additional debt the County can afford given certain financial and economic factors specified in Chapter 20 of the County Code. The guidelines specify the maximum level of debt that should be approved. The guidelines for the aggregate capital budget may not be exceeded unless approved by eight Councilmembers. After considering the public hearing testimony and other relevant matters, the Council may adopt guidelines that differ from the proposed guidelines.



The Council will receive testimony on the Spending Control Limits that the Montgomery and Prince George's County Councils must set for the FY25 WSSCWater budget. The Councils set annual ceilings for WSSC Water's Proposed FY25 Budget with regard to new debt, debt service, water and sewer operating expenses, and the maximum average rate increase.

Supplemental Appropriation #24-6 to the FY24 Operating Budget Montgomery County Government Department of Environmental Protection Environment Protection Agency State and Tribal Assistance Grant Program, $500,000 (Source of Funds: Federal Funds).

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government's FY24 Capital Budget and Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP), $562,000, Good Hope Road Shared Use Path (Source of Funds: General Obligation Bonds). Amendment to the FY23-28 CIP and Supplemental Appropriation #24-5, DOT, Traffic Signals (No. 507154), $184,787.50 (Source of Funds: General Fund).

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar . Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page . Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website , Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery ), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD ).

