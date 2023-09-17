G7 nears approval of embargo on Russian diamond imports

(MENAFN) A longstanding proposal for an embargo on Russian diamond imports, deliberated by the Group of Seven (G7) countries for over a year, is expected to receive approval within the next 2 to 3 weeks, according to a Belgian government official's revelation on Friday. This regulation, set to take effect on January 1, represents a significant move to impose restrictions on the diamond trade, both directly and indirectly, gradually phasing in measures aimed at curtailing purchases of Russian diamonds.



The forthcoming embargo on Russian diamonds marks a pivotal development in international trade relations, driven by diplomatic efforts to address geopolitical concerns. Notably, this move has faced resistance from influential gem importers, particularly Belgium, which hosts the world's largest diamond trading hub in Antwerp. Antwerp plays a central role in the global diamond supply chain, with approximately 85 percent of rough diamonds passing through the city on their way to consumers.



The decision to implement an embargo on Russian diamonds underscores the growing importance of international sanctions as a tool of foreign policy and the delicate balance between economic interests and geopolitical considerations. It is poised to have far-reaching implications not only on the diamond industry but also on diplomatic relations and global trade dynamics, adding a new layer of complexity to the evolving landscape of international commerce.

