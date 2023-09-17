(MENAFN) A federal grand jury in Delaware has accused United States Leader Joe Biden’s son Hunter of illegal ownership of a revolver as well as dishonesty regarding his drug practice to attain a gun, based on a prosecution issued on Thursday.
Biden supposedly “knowingly made a false and fictitious written statement” to a permitted weapons dealer in October 2018, stating he was not a drug user on a background assurance form needed for buying a revolver, the accusation claims. This caused him purchasing a Colt Cobra 38SPL gun, in full awareness that as a drug user he was not permitted to attain one.
The gun was ultimately tossed into a container outside a Wilmington, Delaware grocery shop by Hallie Biden, the spouse of Hunter’s deceased sibling Beau – who had since become her previous-brother-in-law's lover – allegedly due to her worries that he would utilize it.
MENAFN17092023000045015687ID1107083805
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.