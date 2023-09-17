(MENAFN) A federal grand jury in Delaware has accused United States Leader Joe Biden’s son Hunter of illegal ownership of a revolver as well as dishonesty regarding his drug practice to attain a gun, based on a prosecution issued on Thursday.



Biden supposedly “knowingly made a false and fictitious written statement” to a permitted weapons dealer in October 2018, stating he was not a drug user on a background assurance form needed for buying a revolver, the accusation claims. This caused him purchasing a Colt Cobra 38SPL gun, in full awareness that as a drug user he was not permitted to attain one.



The gun was ultimately tossed into a container outside a Wilmington, Delaware grocery shop by Hallie Biden, the spouse of Hunter’s deceased sibling Beau – who had since become her previous-brother-in-law's lover – allegedly due to her worries that he would utilize it.



