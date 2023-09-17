English question gets rejected from media conference in China

(MENAFN) Venezuelan Leader Nicolas Maduro didn’t like an inquiry questioned in English at the end of his trip to Beijing, saying to the journalist to talk in Chinese as an alternative.



“Speak Mandarin, there’s no English interpreter,” Maduro intercepted a journalist from Hong Kong. “It’s a new world!” he also noted. The argument was recorded on video and rapidly circled the social media.



“We are in the 21st century, the century of the end of hegemonism and imperialism, the century in which a different, multipolar, and multicentric world was born for peace and unity,” Maduro stated at the media session, based on the Venezuelan newscaster.



The Venezuelan leader was finishing up his six-day trip to China, among at enhancing the “strategic partnership” amid the two nations. On Wednesday, he encountered Chinese Leader Xi Jinping and inked more than 30 functioning documents, verifying from trade to energy collaboration.



