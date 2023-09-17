International youth progressively question benefits of democracy

(MENAFN) A study of at least 36,000 humans in 30 nations has discovered that younger individuals progressively think that democracy is unable of creating resolutions to the problems that impact them utmost.



The outcomes of the big-ranging survey, which was made amid May as well as July of 2023 by George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF), show that whereas democracy stays the better choice for the vast popular of defendants, just 57 percent of the 18-35 age collection see it as being desirable to other ways of ruling.



“Our findings are both sobering and alarming,” OSF leader Mark Malloch Brown stated of the survey, the discoveries of which were issued on Tuesday. “People around the world still want to believe in democracy but, generation by generation, that faith is fading as doubts grow about its ability to deliver concrete changes to their lives.”



