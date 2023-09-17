NATO plans largest military exercise since Cold War with over 40,000 troops

(MENAFN) In a significant announcement, Admiral Rob Bauer, the chair of NATO's Military Committee, revealed that NATO is gearing up for its most extensive military exercise since the Cold War. Set for 2024, this colossal military undertaking, dubbed "Steadfast Defender," will involve a staggering 40,000 troops. The exercise is part of NATO's ongoing efforts to bolster its collective defense capabilities in the face of evolving security challenges.



The expansive military drills are slated to unfold across several European locations, including Germany, Poland, and the Baltic States of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, all of which share borders with Russia. Admiral Bauer emphasized the pressing need for NATO to enhance its defensive posture not only against current threats but also in anticipation of resurgent and potential future challenges. This exercise is a testament to NATO's commitment to safeguarding its member states and ensuring collective security in an ever-changing geopolitical landscape.



Reports indicate that Steadfast Defender will encompass a formidable array of military assets, including more than 50 naval vessels and between 500 to 700 combat air missions. The primary objective of these exercises is to simulate a confrontation with a fictional adversary coalition, known as 'Occasus,' as detailed by NATO officials. Scheduled for February of next year, these drills will undoubtedly serve as a critical milestone in NATO's efforts to strengthen its readiness and cohesion, underscoring the alliance's dedication to upholding regional and global security.

