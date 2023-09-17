Newly discovered letter suggests Pope Pius XII was informed about Holocaust murders

(MENAFN) In a significant historical revelation, an Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera, has published a letter that suggests Pope Pius XII was informed about the mass murder of thousands of Jews at the Belzec extermination camp in Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II. This revelation challenges the Vatican's long-standing position that it was unaware of the full extent of the Holocaust at the time.



The letter in question, addressed to the secretary of Pope Pius XII, was penned by German Jesuit priest Lothar Koenig in December 1942. Remarkably, this document remained hidden until its recent discovery by a Vatican archivist. In this correspondence, Father Koenig reportedly makes reference to the presence of an SS-operated gas chamber at the Belzec death camp in Poland, as well as acknowledging the existence of the extermination camp at Auschwitz.



The publication of this letter brings to light a potentially crucial piece of historical evidence, indicating that information about the Holocaust may have reached the Vatican through its channels during the war. This discovery has raised questions and could potentially reshape historical narratives regarding the Vatican's knowledge and response to the Holocaust, shedding new light on the complex role played by religious institutions during one of the darkest periods in human history.

